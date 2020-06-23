Various News: WWE Network Additions for This Week, Brandi Rhodes & Peyton Royce Celebrate Birthdays

– WWE is added the following content to the WWE Network for this week (h/t PWInsider). As previously noted, Mark Henry joins The Broken Skull Sessions later this weekend. You can see the full listing below. Starred (*) content is available on the free version of the WWE Network:

TODAY

The Best of WWE: Adam Cole’s Undisputed Best* – 12 p.m. ET on demand

Last Ride: Post-Mortem – 12 p.m. ET on demand

Wednesday, June 24

WWE’s The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET

Monday Night Raw (5/25/20)* – 10 a.m. ET on demand

Thursday, June 25

WWE NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST

This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (6/24/20) – 10 p.m. on demand

Friday, June 26

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 27

WWE Main Event (6/11/20) – 10 a.m. ET on demand

Sunday, June 28

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with Mark Henry – 10 a.m. ET on demand

Friday Night SmackDown (5/29/20)* – 10 a.m. ET on demand

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with Mark Henry – 8 p.m. ET

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Raw Superstar Billie Kay, who turns 31 years old, and AEW Chief Branding Officer and talent Brandi Rhodes, who turns 37. Also, AEW wished Brandi a happy birthday, which you can see below.