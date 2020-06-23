wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Network Additions for This Week, Brandi Rhodes & Peyton Royce Celebrate Birthdays
– WWE is added the following content to the WWE Network for this week (h/t PWInsider). As previously noted, Mark Henry joins The Broken Skull Sessions later this weekend. You can see the full listing below. Starred (*) content is available on the free version of the WWE Network:
TODAY
The Best of WWE: Adam Cole’s Undisputed Best* – 12 p.m. ET on demand
Last Ride: Post-Mortem – 12 p.m. ET on demand
Wednesday, June 24
WWE’s The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET
Monday Night Raw (5/25/20)* – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Thursday, June 25
WWE NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (6/24/20) – 10 p.m. on demand
Friday, June 26
205 Live – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 27
WWE Main Event (6/11/20) – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Sunday, June 28
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with Mark Henry – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Friday Night SmackDown (5/29/20)* – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with Mark Henry – 8 p.m. ET
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Raw Superstar Billie Kay, who turns 31 years old, and AEW Chief Branding Officer and talent Brandi Rhodes, who turns 37. Also, AEW wished Brandi a happy birthday, which you can see below.
Happy Birthday to our Chief Brand Officer @TheBrandiRhodes! pic.twitter.com/xwr70B3Va5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 23, 2020
