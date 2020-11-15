wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Network Celebrates Birthday of Randy Savage, Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized
– Today marks the birthday of late WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight champion Macho Man Randy Savage. He would’ve been 68 years old today. Savage passed away on May 20, 2011 at 58 years old. The WWE Network posted the following tweet in celebration of the birthday of Randy Savage:
Brooms, coffee mugs, creamers, garbage cans… There's only 1 Randy Savage. 😂
Happy birthday, Macho Man! 💛🧡 pic.twitter.com/k3ZOe7Kkd1
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 15, 2020
– Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda was hospitalized in Orange County Florida, as announced by the official Dodgers Twitter account. Lasorda, who is 93, is currently in intensive care and is said to be currently “resting comfortably.” Lasorda previously appeared as a celebrity guest at WrestleMania 2 as the ring announcer for Hulk Hogan vs. King Kong Bundy in their Steel Cage Match for the WWF Championship.
Lasorda also coached the Dodgers to two World Series wins in 1981 and 1988. On behalf of 411, we send our thoughts to Lasorda and his family. You can view the Dodgers’ announcement on Lasorda here:
Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County. Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably. The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time.
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 15, 2020
