wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Network Pick of the Week From Tommaso Ciampa, Liv Morgan and Drake Maverick Promote NXT UK, Joe Hendry Hypes ICW Entrance
– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Tommaso Ciampa, who recommends this week’s episode of NXT, which features his NXT title win.
NEW #NXTChampion @ProjectCiampa has a special fairytale he'd like to share with all of you… @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/ONWAL1hGdg
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2018
– Both Liv Morgan and Drake Maverick hyped today’s NXT UK tapings in Cambridge, England.
Good luck to my extended WWE fam making history about to kick off the very first set of #NXTUK tapings 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼
— LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 28, 2018
GOOD LUCK to all the British @NXTUK wrestlers TONIGHT in Cambridge at the Cambridge Corn Exchange #WWE #NXTUK #NXT
Select tickets still available: https://t.co/zmvoVOMthm pic.twitter.com/apeh9u4KEU
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) July 28, 2018
– Joe Hendry hyped up his ICW appearance tonight, telling fans to pay attention to his entrance.
Might as well go out with a bang.
Tonight at @InsaneChampWres you will witness the most shocking custom Joe Hendry entrance ever.
I'll be surprised if Renfrew ever shows his face again after this…..
— Joe Hendry (@joeshendry) July 28, 2018