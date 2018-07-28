Various News: WWE Network Pick of the Week From Tommaso Ciampa, Liv Morgan and Drake Maverick Promote NXT UK, Joe Hendry Hypes ICW Entrance

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Tommaso Ciampa, who recommends this week’s episode of NXT, which features his NXT title win.

– Both Liv Morgan and Drake Maverick hyped today’s NXT UK tapings in Cambridge, England.

Good luck to my extended WWE fam making history about to kick off the very first set of #NXTUK tapings 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 28, 2018

GOOD LUCK to all the British @NXTUK wrestlers TONIGHT in Cambridge at the Cambridge Corn Exchange #WWE #NXTUK #NXT Select tickets still available: https://t.co/zmvoVOMthm pic.twitter.com/apeh9u4KEU — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) July 28, 2018

– Joe Hendry hyped up his ICW appearance tonight, telling fans to pay attention to his entrance.