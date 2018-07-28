Quantcast

 

Various News: WWE Network Pick of the Week From Tommaso Ciampa, Liv Morgan and Drake Maverick Promote NXT UK, Joe Hendry Hypes ICW Entrance

July 28, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Tommaso Ciampa, who recommends this week’s episode of NXT, which features his NXT title win.

– Both Liv Morgan and Drake Maverick hyped today’s NXT UK tapings in Cambridge, England.

– Joe Hendry hyped up his ICW appearance tonight, telling fans to pay attention to his entrance.

