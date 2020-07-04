wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Network Showcases GAB and Patriotic Moments, ROH Stars Wish Fans a Happy July 4th

July 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Great American Bash WWE NXT, WWE Network

– New video carousel selections are now available on the WWE Network for Bray Wyatt, Great American Bash, and some July 4th-themed Patriotic Moments.

– ROH released a new video with roster members wishing everyone a happy 4th of July. You can check out that video below.

