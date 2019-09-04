wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Now on Cesaro’s Braces Being Removed, Matt Morgan Speaks to High School Football Team
September 4, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Now’s latest video looks at Cesaro getting his braces removed from his 2017 mouth injury. The WWE star got the braces off late last week, which he got after undergoing maxillofacial surgery due to the injury he suffered at No Mercy 2017:
The Concussion Legacy Foundation shared video to Instagram of Matt Morgan, who is now the mayor of Longwood, Florida, speaking with the Lyman High School football team before their first game of the school year:
More Trending Stories
- UPDATE: AEW World Title Confirmed Found, Investigation Still Open
- Bruce Prichard Recalls the End of the Brain Buster’s WWE Run, Tully Blanchard’s Failed Drug Test
- Nikki Cross On Being Told She and Alexa Bliss Were Winning Women’s Tag Titles, The Feeling After She Won
- Jim Ross on Why CM Punk Was Treated Unfairly by WWE Higher-Ups, Punk Making Cut List Multiple Times, How Punk Was Considered ‘High Maintenance’