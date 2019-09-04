wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Now on Cesaro’s Braces Being Removed, Matt Morgan Speaks to High School Football Team

September 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cesaro

– WWE Now’s latest video looks at Cesaro getting his braces removed from his 2017 mouth injury. The WWE star got the braces off late last week, which he got after undergoing maxillofacial surgery due to the injury he suffered at No Mercy 2017:

The Concussion Legacy Foundation shared video to Instagram of Matt Morgan, who is now the mayor of Longwood, Florida, speaking with the Lyman High School football team before their first game of the school year:

