wrestling / News
Various News: WWE NXT Deadline Hype Video Packages, SmackDown LowDown Highlights, Buddy Matthews Promotes AEW on The Project
December 7, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE released new hype video packages for NXT Deadline, featuring the tag team title match and Ridge Holland vs. Trick Williams:
– WWE released new highlights for the latest SmackDown LowDown:
– Buddy Matthews appeared on The Project locally to promote AEW:
Buddy Matthews caused a stir with the most intense walkout we've had on the show, and we don't know when the panel will recover. pic.twitter.com/qEHMfxxWrc
— The Project (@theprojecttv) December 6, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On Cutting Lex Luger’s Pay When Signing Him Away From WWE
- Ted DiBiase On the Pros & Cons Of Wrestling On Christmas Night
- More Backstage Details on Ryan Nemeth’s Complaint Against AEW, Incident With CM Punk
- Maven Says Steroids Were Not To Blame For Chris Benoit Tragedy, Says Benoit’s Crimes Are ‘Unforgivable’