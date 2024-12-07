wrestling / News

Various News: WWE NXT Deadline Hype Video Packages, SmackDown LowDown Highlights, Buddy Matthews Promotes AEW on The Project

December 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Deadline NXTT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released new hype video packages for NXT Deadline, featuring the tag team title match and Ridge Holland vs. Trick Williams:

– WWE released new highlights for the latest SmackDown LowDown:

– Buddy Matthews appeared on The Project locally to promote AEW:

