Various News: WWE Posts Video of Greatest Kairi Sane Moments, New Matt Cardona Unboxing Video, New Match Set For GCW Keep in Touch
July 30, 2020
– WWE has posted a video of the greatest Kairi Sane moments in the company, after the former NXT Women’s champion announced her departure from the company earlier this week.
– Matt Cardona has posted a new unboxing video to his Youtube account.
– A match between Tony Deppen and Ben Carter has been added to GCW Keep in Touch this Sunday.
*This SUNDAY in Indy!*
Just Added
TONY DEPPEN
vs
BEN CARTER
+
Janela/ACH
Dickinson/AJ
Tankman/KTB
Blake/Tre
Mancer/Webb
44OH/EffyKat
Ace + Kylie debut
Get Tix:https://t.co/AmHZIeCS46
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/mkAIz1yQTX
Sunday 8/2 – 5PM
WRSP – Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/wfcb7akL3C
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 29, 2020
