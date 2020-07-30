wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Posts Video of Greatest Kairi Sane Moments, New Matt Cardona Unboxing Video, New Match Set For GCW Keep in Touch

July 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kairi Sane WWE NXT 6618

– WWE has posted a video of the greatest Kairi Sane moments in the company, after the former NXT Women’s champion announced her departure from the company earlier this week.

– Matt Cardona has posted a new unboxing video to his Youtube account.

– A match between Tony Deppen and Ben Carter has been added to GCW Keep in Touch this Sunday.

