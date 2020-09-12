wrestling / News
Various News: WWE RAW Hits Capacity In The Thunderdome, JTG Joins GCW Event, Wrestlepro Event Happening Tomorrow As Scheduled
– WWE has announced that Monday’s episode of RAW in the Thunderdome has hit virtual capacity.
UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWERaw this Monday. Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #SmackDown! https://t.co/ciyNA9Prte
— WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2020
– JTG has been added to GCW’s ‘For the Culture’ event, where he’ll face Trey Miguel. It takes place on October 9.
For this Show
New Swag
New Moves
New Gear #showupshowout #ForTheCulture pic.twitter.com/1Djg912nCa
— JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) September 12, 2020
– WrestlePro said that their planned event for tomorrow will go on as scheduled even if rain happens as predicted.
The show is happening Sunday even if the weather is bad. Read below. 🌦 pic.twitter.com/QtMhfMtEsx
— 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 (@WrestlePro) September 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Miro Says Hell in a Cell With Roman Reigns Was One of His Favorite Matches, Talks Drawing Inspiration From Past Matches
- Arn Anderson On His Favorite John Cena Opponents, Why The New Day Connect With Wrestling Fans
- Finn Balor Would Love to See Randy Orton in NXT, Reveals Who NXT’s Locker Room Leader Is
- Some People Released By WWE Reportedly Bitter About Being Strung Along, WWE Will Not Be Releasing Wrestlers