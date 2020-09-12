Various News: WWE RAW Hits Capacity In The Thunderdome, JTG Joins GCW Event, Wrestlepro Event Happening Tomorrow As Scheduled

– WWE has announced that Monday’s episode of RAW in the Thunderdome has hit virtual capacity.

UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWERaw this Monday. Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #SmackDown! https://t.co/ciyNA9Prte — WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2020

– JTG has been added to GCW’s ‘For the Culture’ event, where he’ll face Trey Miguel. It takes place on October 9.

For this Show

New Swag

New Moves

New Gear #showupshowout #ForTheCulture pic.twitter.com/1Djg912nCa — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) September 12, 2020

– WrestlePro said that their planned event for tomorrow will go on as scheduled even if rain happens as predicted.