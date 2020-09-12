wrestling / News

Various News: WWE RAW Hits Capacity In The Thunderdome, JTG Joins GCW Event, Wrestlepro Event Happening Tomorrow As Scheduled

September 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw ThunderDome

– WWE has announced that Monday’s episode of RAW in the Thunderdome has hit virtual capacity.

– JTG has been added to GCW’s ‘For the Culture’ event, where he’ll face Trey Miguel. It takes place on October 9.

– WrestlePro said that their planned event for tomorrow will go on as scheduled even if rain happens as predicted.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, JTG, RAW, WrestlePro, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading