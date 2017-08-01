Various News: WWE Raw Social Media Ratings, EVOLVE 30 for 30 on Stokely Hathaway

– According to wrestlinginc.com, last night’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. Raw had 86,000 interactions with 20,000 unique authors on Twitter, which is up from last week’s 81,000 Twitter interactions with 18,000 unique authors. The show also had 192,000 Facebook interactions with 137,000 unique authors, also up from last week’s 172,000 interactions with 124,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– Here is the latest EVOLVE mini-documentary. Which is an “ESPN Films 30 for 30’ on Stokely Hathaway…