Various News: WWE Congratulates Renee Paquette On Birth Of Daughter, ROH Honor Pals Now Available
– As previously reported, Renee Paquette has announced the birth of her and Jon Moxley’s daughter. WWE took to Twitter to congratulate Paquette, writing “A big CONGRATULATIONS to the one and only @ReneePaquette on the birth of her baby girl!”
A big CONGRATULATIONS to the one and only @ReneePaquette on the birth of her baby girl! pic.twitter.com/NdIrwUzbos
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2021
– Ring of Honor issued a press release on its new ROH Honor Pals, which are now available at ShopHonor.com. Here are the details (via PWInsider):
HONOR PALS ARE HERE!
Honor Pals prove that even the toughest Ring of Honor stars have a soft side, whether it’s RUSH, PCO, Bandido, Brody King, Jay Briscoe or Mark Briscoe.
Just released on Shophonor.com, Honor Pals are perfect for ROH fans to collect, display, or play with in a Pillow Fight of Honor!
Each Honor Pal is nearly two feet tall, double-sided and proudly made in the USA!
