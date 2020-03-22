Various News: WWE Reveals Up-Close Look From Inside the Elimination Chamber, Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar Summerslam 2003 Match, Bea Priestley Celebrates Birthday

– WWE released a video today with a look at some new footage from Elimination Chamber 2020, showing clips of the Superstars while they were still inside their chambers. You can check out that video below.

Get an up-close look at these Superstar reactions from inside the #EliminationChamber! 👀 pic.twitter.com/1ou5x3Kt9l — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2020

– WWE released a full match video featuring Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar from Summerslam 2003. You can see the full match video below.

– AEW star Bea Priestley celebrates her birthday today and turns 24 years old. AEW wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below.