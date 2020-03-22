wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Reveals Up-Close Look From Inside the Elimination Chamber, Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar Summerslam 2003 Match, Bea Priestley Celebrates Birthday
– WWE released a video today with a look at some new footage from Elimination Chamber 2020, showing clips of the Superstars while they were still inside their chambers. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a full match video featuring Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar from Summerslam 2003. You can see the full match video below.
– AEW star Bea Priestley celebrates her birthday today and turns 24 years old. AEW wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below.
