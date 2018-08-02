Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Shares Make-A-Wish Story, Link to Today’s Impact Wrestling Conference Call, Zelina Vega Sends Lana a Warning

August 2, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Stephanie McMahon Triple H WWE Emmy

– WWE shared the following story through their partnership with Make-A-Wish on Twitter. The story follows Tyler, a Make-A-Wish child, on his journey through WWE headquarters. While there, he gets interviewed by Cathy Kelley and is given his own WWE Championship. Finally, he gets a meeting Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, who gave Tyler and his family with tickets to Survivor Series…

– Here is Zelina Vega, sending Lana a warning…

– Here is the link to today’s Impact Wrestling conference call wit LAX’s Santana & Ortiz…

