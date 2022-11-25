wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Smackdown Changes Networks In One Market, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Now Available, Free Episode of NJPW Strong
November 25, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of Smackdown will be on a different channel in the Baltimore market for Comcast users. The show is normally carried on channel 45, or Comcast channel 805. Tonight it will be on MyTV, Comcast channel 803. This is due to football coverage on 45, which is owned by Sinclair.
– The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which features Dave Bautista as Drax, is now available on Disney+.
– NJPW has made another episode of STRONG available online, featuring Ren Narita vs. Jay Lethal, Kevin Knight vs. The DKC and Mascara Dorada vs. TJP.
