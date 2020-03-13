Various News: WWE Stock Up This Morning, AAA Triplemania Regia Set For October, Full EVOLVE 146 Show Online

– It was reported yesterday that WWE stock closed at a two-year low for the company, with WWE having to release a statement about the business impact of the Coronavirus. When it closed last night, it was at $32.38 per share, dropping down a little more to $32.12 in after-hours trading. This morning, the stock improved slightly, as it was at $34.51 per share.

– AAA has announced that this year’s TripleMania Regia will happen on October 10 at the Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

– EVOLVE has released the entire EVOLVE 146 show online.