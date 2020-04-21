Various News: WWE Stock Update, ROH Streaming Samoa Joe vs. Jay Briscoe, Curt Hawkins Unboxes the Wrekkin’ Performance Center

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today at $39.90 per share. As of writing this, the stock price is currently sitting at $40.28.

– ROH will stream Jay Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe from Supercard of Honor IX on YouTube later today. The stream begins at 9:00 pm EST and will be viewable in the player below.

– Former WWE Superstar, Curt Hawkins, appeared in a new unboxing video this week for the WWE Wrekkin’ Performance Center. You can check out that unboxing video below.