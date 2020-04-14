wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Stock Update, ROH Streaming The Young Bucks vs. Steen & El Generico, Lita’s Biggest Moments on WWE Playlist
April 14, 2020 | Posted by
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened today at $37.41 per share. Since that time, it’s gone up to $37.77, where it currently sits as of writing this.
– ROH will be streaming another classic match later today on YouTube. It will be The Young Bucks vs. Kevin Steen & El Generico from ROH Contention 2009. The stream will go live at 9:00 pm EST. It will be available in the player below.
– WWE released a new WWE Playlist video for today showcasing Lita’s Biggest Moments. You can see that video playlist below:
