Various News: WWE Talent Leaves Saudi Arabia, Will Ospreay Praises Lucia Lee Following Injury, Blake Monroe Reacts To NXT In-Ring Debut

June 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Night of Champions Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE talent are now on flights out of Saudi Arabia after today’s Night of Champions event in Riyadh.

– Independent wrestler Lucia Lee recently suffered an injury. Will Ospreay took to Twitter to give her praise and encouragement.

He wrote: “Lucia has made major improvements in her game since I first laid eyes on her in 2023. Gutted about the injury news but I hope she comes back and takes off where she left off

– As previously noted, Blake Monroe made her in-ring debut for NXT at a live event last night in Fort Pierce, Florida. She took to Twitter to comment on the news.

She wrote: “I’m baaaaaack. Thank you fort pierce for the warm welcome, I would kiss every one of you if I could!

