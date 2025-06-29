wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Talent Leaves Saudi Arabia, Will Ospreay Praises Lucia Lee Following Injury, Blake Monroe Reacts To NXT In-Ring Debut
– PWInsider reports that WWE talent are now on flights out of Saudi Arabia after today’s Night of Champions event in Riyadh.
– Independent wrestler Lucia Lee recently suffered an injury. Will Ospreay took to Twitter to give her praise and encouragement.
He wrote: "Lucia has made major improvements in her game since I first laid eyes on her in 2023. Gutted about the injury news but I hope she comes back and takes off where she left off"
Lucia has made major improvements in her game since I first laid eyes on her in 2023.
Gutted about the injury news but I hope she comes back and takes off where she left off https://t.co/arKTwoFSQE
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 28, 2025
– As previously noted, Blake Monroe made her in-ring debut for NXT at a live event last night in Fort Pierce, Florida. She took to Twitter to comment on the news.
She wrote: "I'm baaaaaack. Thank you fort pierce for the warm welcome, I would kiss every one of you if I could!"
i’m baaaaaack 🥹 thank you fort pierce for the warm welcome, I would kiss every one of you if I could!! pic.twitter.com/CFg0rdVpM0
— Blake Monroe ♡ (@BlakeMonroeWWE) June 28, 2025
