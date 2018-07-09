Quantcast

 

Various News: WWE Talent Reportedly Receive Bonuses Following Stock Price Surge, Austin Aries Takes a Playful Shot at Bobby Roode, Before House Hardy Was Fully Woken

July 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– According to Brad Shepard & bodyslam.net, everyone in WWE received a bonus in the last week of June following the surge in company’s stock price.

– Impact Wrestling uploaded a video from 2012 when Austin Aries defeated Bobby Roode to become the World Champion. Aries took a playful shot at Roode…

– Matt Hardy posted this picture of him with his children on Twitter, captioning it ‘Before House Hardy was fully WOKEN’…

