wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Talent Reportedly Receive Bonuses Following Stock Price Surge, Austin Aries Takes a Playful Shot at Bobby Roode, Before House Hardy Was Fully Woken
July 9, 2018 | Posted by
– According to Brad Shepard & bodyslam.net, everyone in WWE received a bonus in the last week of June following the surge in company’s stock price.
– Impact Wrestling uploaded a video from 2012 when Austin Aries defeated Bobby Roode to become the World Champion. Aries took a playful shot at Roode…
What a glorious day… https://t.co/Bz68p7aWot
— Austin Aries (@AustinAries) July 8, 2018
– Matt Hardy posted this picture of him with his children on Twitter, captioning it ‘Before House Hardy was fully WOKEN’…
*FLASHBACK* Before #HouseHardy was fully #WOKEN..
Photos by @RebyHardy pic.twitter.com/lRTPVKJtGL
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2018