Various News: WWE To Premiere Wrestlemania 38 Documentary, Pre-Sale Code for NWA 312, Four More Set For Wrestlecon

March 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sami Zayn Johnny Knoxville WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced they will debut WWE 24: Wrestlemania 38 on March 27 on Peacock.

– The pre-sale code for tickets for NWA 312 is CORGAN. Tickets can be purchased here. The event happens on April 7 in Chicago.

– Deonna Purrazzo, Harley Cameron, Tasha Steelz & Steph De Lander have all been announced for Wrestlecon.

