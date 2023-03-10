wrestling / News
Various News: WWE To Premiere Wrestlemania 38 Documentary, Pre-Sale Code for NWA 312, Four More Set For Wrestlecon
March 10, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE has announced they will debut WWE 24: Wrestlemania 38 on March 27 on Peacock.
– The pre-sale code for tickets for NWA 312 is CORGAN. Tickets can be purchased here. The event happens on April 7 in Chicago.
– Deonna Purrazzo, Harley Cameron, Tasha Steelz & Steph De Lander have all been announced for Wrestlecon.
