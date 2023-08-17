wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Top 10 Most Disrespectful Moves, David Sierra Chats With JBL & Brisco, WWE-Themed Bobblehead at Cardinals Game
August 17, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Most Disrespectful Moves:
– The Cuban Assassin David Sierra was the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:
– The St. Louis Cardinals is going to have a WWE Night for tonight’s game against the New York Mets. With the purchase of a WWE Night ticket, fans in attendance will receive a WWE-themed bobblehead of former MLB player and Cardinals broadcaster Al Hrabosky.
Holy Moly this is incredible!
Cardinals theme night, WWE Al Hrabosky pic.twitter.com/qDCGxogNL5
— DoctorBobble (@DoctorBobble) May 16, 2023
