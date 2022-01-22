Various News: WWE Weekend Supershow Notes, Mick Foley Reunites With Terry Funk

– WWE heads to Corbin, Kentucky today for a WWE Supershow live event at The Corbin Arena. Advertised for tonight’s show are WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, Big E, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair .

Tomorrow (Jan. 23), WWE heads to Huntington, West Virginia for another Supershow event at the Mountain Health Arena. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and The usos

* Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Naomi

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reunited with his friend and former tag team partner, wrestling legend Terry Funk, this week while he was on a road trip to Amarillo. Foley tweeted about the meet-up below.

He wrote, “LUNCH WITH FUNK I took a road trip to Amarillo to visit Terry Funk, talk about the old days, and enjoy some great BBQ. 28 years have passed between these two photos, but @TheDirtyFunker remains my idol and mentor.”