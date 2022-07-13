Various News: WWE Wins Several Hashtag Sports Awards, ROH Supercard of Honor Now on DVD, WWE NXT 2.0 Highlights

wrestling / News

WWE Wins Several Hashtag Sports Awards, ROH Supercard of Honor Now on DVD, WWE NXT 2.0 Highlights

July 13, 2022
WWE NXT Canyon Ceman Kevin Dunn Image Credit: WWE

– WWE was the winner of several Hashtag Sports Awards including Best NIL Program and Best Engagement Through NFTs or Digital Collectibles.

– ROH Supercard of Honor is now available on DVD and can be purchased here.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

