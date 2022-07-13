Various News: WWE Wins Several Hashtag Sports Awards, ROH Supercard of Honor Now on DVD, WWE NXT 2.0 Highlights

– WWE was the winner of several Hashtag Sports Awards including Best NIL Program and Best Engagement Through NFTs or Digital Collectibles.

Congrats to the winner of Best NIL Program (Brand, Agency, or Tech): WWE Next in Line 🏆 @WWE 2022 #HSAwards | Presented with @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/VTjbv6xDWK — Hashtag Sports (@HashtagSports) July 13, 2022

Congrats to the winner of Best Engagement Through NFTs or Digital Collectibles: WWE 🏆 @WWE 2022 #HSAwards | Presented with @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/bJKadjZDoL — Hashtag Sports (@HashtagSports) July 13, 2022

– ROH Supercard of Honor is now available on DVD and can be purchased here.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0: