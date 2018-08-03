wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Wishes Damien Sandow Happy Birthday, Matt Sydal Hypes Match With Pentagon Jr.
August 3, 2018 | Posted by
– The WWE Network Twitter account has released a video wishing WWE alumnus Damien Sandow’s a happy birthday. Sandow turned thirty-five on Friday.
Happy Birthday to the #IntellectualSaviorOfTheMasses #DamienSandow! pic.twitter.com/FcEqGjIfPf
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 3, 2018
– Matt Sydal posted to Twitter, hyping his match with Pentagon Jr. that will take place on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
Miedo level: 0 pic.twitter.com/1tyaYTieW2
— Matt Sydal (@findevan) August 3, 2018