Various News: WWE WrestleMania SmackDown Preview Video, DDP Snake Pit Show on Scott Hall, Vader Bomber Jacket

March 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Andre Battle Royal Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a preview for this week’s WrestleMania SmackDown show, highlighting the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal set for Friday’s show. You can check out that preview clip below:

– This week’s new episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast is all about late WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. You can check out the latest episode below.

Pro Wrestling Tees has a new Vader bomber jacket from Nerds Clothing available for pre-order. You can check out the new jacket below:

Scott Hall, Smackdown, Vader, Wrestlemania 38, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

