Various News: WWE WrestleMania SmackDown Preview Video, DDP Snake Pit Show on Scott Hall, Vader Bomber Jacket
– WWE released a preview for this week’s WrestleMania SmackDown show, highlighting the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal set for Friday’s show. You can check out that preview clip below:
– This week’s new episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast is all about late WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. You can check out the latest episode below.
– Pro Wrestling Tees has a new Vader bomber jacket from Nerds Clothing available for pre-order. You can check out the new jacket below:
IT'S TIME! IT'S VADER TIME!
BIG VAN VADER – Hall Of Fame 2022
Satin Bomber Jacket
Pre-Orders Available Worldwide: https://t.co/Cm5PIy1h81
3/28/22 – 4/11/22, 1PM ET@itsvadertime @NERDSClothingCo #PWTeesNewArrivals pic.twitter.com/TciagPHins
— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) March 28, 2022
