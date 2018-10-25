Quantcast

 

Various News: WWN/EVOLVE to Air All Matches Online, ECW Podcast Gets A Release Date, Mauro Ranallo Ready To Call NXT Takeover

October 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
EVOLVE EVOLVE 93 EVOLVE 104 Wrestling - EVOLVE 92 WWN

– WWN Live & EVOLVE announced the following today, which seemingly means that matches with WWE talent will now air on their iPPV events…

The Club WWN subscription service has constantly evolved since it was launched last January. The next evolution will start at EVOLVE 114 at 7PM EDT. this Sunday. Club WWN is only $9.99 per month. Club WWN at WWNLive.com will now broadcast worldwide every match on every WWN Family event live! In the past, there were restrictions on certain matches. Those restrictions are now over.

– Mikey Whipwreck revealed that the first episode of Front Row Material, his new ECW podcast with his hardcore colleague Jerry Lynn, is going to be released on Halloween. You can check out a preview here,

– It was announced on last night’s NXT TV that Mauro Ranallo would be off for the next three weeks and return at Takeover. Ranallo posted the following

