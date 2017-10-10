Various News: WWN Updates Schedule for WrestleMania Week, Ticket Info For MLW: Never Say Never

– WWE has updated their schedule for WrestleMania week. The schedule is as follows:

* Thursday, April 5th:

EVOLVE at 8pm

TBD at 11:55pm

* Friday, April 6th

PROGRESS at Noon

EVOLVE at 4pm

WWN Supershow at 8pm

GCW Presents Joey Janela Spring Break II at 11:55pm

* Saturday, April 7th

PROGRESS at Noon

TBD at 4pm

TBD at 8pm

TBD at 11:55pm

– MLW has released ticket information for their Never Say Never event. The show takes place in Orlando, Florida in December, with tickets going on sale October 20th at 10 AM ET at MLW.com. Ticket prices range from $15 – $45, with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

The card will be announced in the coming days and weeks.