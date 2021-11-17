Various News: Xavier Woods Comments On G4 Return and Takes Part In Launch Spectacular Event, Carmella and Corey Graves Answer Questions, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Fusion: Alpha

– G4 recently returned and Xavier Woods took part in the ‘Catastrophic Launch Spectacular’, which you can see below.

Woods also commented on being part of the new version of the network. He wrote on Twitter: “I’ve never in my life have been in a work environment where literally everyone from top to bottom has nothing but good intentions and wants everyone around them to succeed. @g4tv is incredible and I cannot express how happy it makes me to be a part of this story. Thank you.”

– The latest ‘What’s The Hell on Your Cell’, features Corey Graves and Carmella answering questions about the worst texts, Stone Cold and more.

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion: Alpha on Youtube and BeIN Sports:

* War Chamber: Alexander Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday and 2 TBD vs. Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Ikuro Kwon & 2 CONTRA Foot Soldiers

* Opera Cup Semi-Final: TJP vs. Calvin Tankman