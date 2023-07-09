wrestling / News

Various News: Xavier Woods Comments on Tyler Breeze Title Win, JCW Big A$$ Extreme Bash Livestream

July 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As, Tyler Breeze returned to the ring over the weekend, beating Matt Cross to win the NGW TN Championship at yesterday’s event. Breeze’s longtime friend and UpUpDownDown stablemate, Xavier Woods, also attended the event and shared a photo with Breeze, writing, “He’s back! @MmmGorgeous”

– GCW is livestreaming JCW’s Big A$$ Extreme Bash today:

