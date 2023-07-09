wrestling / News
Various News: Xavier Woods Comments on Tyler Breeze Title Win, JCW Big A$$ Extreme Bash Livestream
July 9, 2023 | Posted by
– As, Tyler Breeze returned to the ring over the weekend, beating Matt Cross to win the NGW TN Championship at yesterday’s event. Breeze’s longtime friend and UpUpDownDown stablemate, Xavier Woods, also attended the event and shared a photo with Breeze, writing, “He’s back! @MmmGorgeous”
He’s back! @MmmGorgeous https://t.co/jY4DevCU07 pic.twitter.com/9tXYEw2SPD
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) July 9, 2023
– GCW is livestreaming JCW’s Big A$$ Extreme Bash today: