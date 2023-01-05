wrestling / News

Various News: Xavier Woods Congratulates Kenny Omega On Sephiroth Outfit, Drew McIntyre Comments On Money in the Bank in London, Shelton Benjamin Gets Standing Ovation on Main Event

January 5, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Image Credit: NJPW

– In a post on Twitter, Xavier Woods congratulated Kenny Omega on his Sephiroth outfit and entrance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

He wrote: “Huge congrats to @KennyOmegamanX and also congrats to @Themikalmosley for building a badass Sephiroth outfit for WRESTLE KINGDOM.

Omega replied: “Wait you…you’re… what?! I umm… *ahem* YES, @Themikalmosley does incredible work. Helped make a special moment even more bad ass.

– As previously reported, WWE Money in the Bank will take place in London this year. In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre commented on the news.

He wrote: “The fans in the UK demanded another show. The fans in the UK deserved another show. The fans in the UK get another show. It’s time. It’s Money in the Bank!

– Shelton Benjamin received a standing ovation on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, which celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE.

