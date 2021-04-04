wrestling / News
Various News: Xavier Woods Has Deep Thoughts About Space Jam, AXS TV To Air Best of the Good Brothers and Final Resolution 2012
– Xavier Woods had some deep thoughts while sitting on the toilet today.
He wrote: “Sitting on the toilet just now and had this thought. Is space jam essentially Mortal Kombat but with basketball? #ToiletThoughts”
– AXS TV will air a special looking at the best of the Good Brothers on April 15 during Impact in 60.
– AXS TV will also air Final Resolution 2012 that same day, which features the following matches:
* TNA Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Bobby Roode
* AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels
* TNA Tag Team Championship: Chavo Guerrero & Hernandez (c) vs. Matt Morgan & Joey Ryan
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Tara (c) vs. Mickie James
* Bully Ray vs. Austin Aries
* TNA X Division Championship: Rob Van Dam (c) vs. Kenny King
* Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, Wes Brisco & Garett Bischoff vs. Aces and Eights (Devon, D.O.C., Knux and C. J. O’Doyle)
* James Storm vs. Kazarian
