Various News: Xavier Woods Has Deep Thoughts About Space Jam, AXS TV To Air Best of the Good Brothers and Final Resolution 2012

– Xavier Woods had some deep thoughts while sitting on the toilet today.

He wrote: “Sitting on the toilet just now and had this thought. Is space jam essentially Mortal Kombat but with basketball? #ToiletThoughts”

– AXS TV will air a special looking at the best of the Good Brothers on April 15 during Impact in 60.

– AXS TV will also air Final Resolution 2012 that same day, which features the following matches:

* TNA Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Bobby Roode

* AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels

* TNA Tag Team Championship: Chavo Guerrero & Hernandez (c) vs. Matt Morgan & Joey Ryan

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Tara (c) vs. Mickie James

* Bully Ray vs. Austin Aries

* TNA X Division Championship: Rob Van Dam (c) vs. Kenny King

* Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, Wes Brisco & Garett Bischoff vs. Aces and Eights (Devon, D.O.C., Knux and C. J. O’Doyle)

* James Storm vs. Kazarian