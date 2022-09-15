wrestling / News
Various News: Xavier Woods Hosts Call of Duty Stream, Tickets for Victory Road Meet & Greets Now Available, The Headbangers Chat With Brisco & JBL
September 15, 2022
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods took part in a Call of Duty streaming event earlier today on Twitch. You can check out the tweet by Gina Darling below:
Call of Duty event tomorrow. I’ll be on camera with @AustinCreedWins . Come say nice things to us or I will cry.
10am PST. https://t.co/RprbT63Um1 pic.twitter.com/pxI1wvRfPB
— Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) September 15, 2022
– Impact Wrestling is now selling tickets to the live Victory Road meet & greet sessions.
– Former WWE tag team champions The Headbangers were the guests on this week’s Stories w/ Brisco & Bradshaw:
