Various News: XFL Forms Replacement Team, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Fusion

– The XFL has announced Team 9, which will be a 40-man squad of replacement players. They will serve as potential replacements or call-ups for the eight teams in the league if they have an opening anytime soon. The Team 9 will be based in Dallas, Texas and will conduct practice sessions at Globe Life Park, home of the Dallas Renegades.

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) Fusion returns tonight on BeIN Sports. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* Marshall Von Erich vs. MJF

* No Holds Barred Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

* World Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (champion) vs. Drago