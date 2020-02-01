wrestling / News
Various News: XFL Forms Replacement Team, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Fusion
February 1, 2020 | Posted by
– The XFL has announced Team 9, which will be a 40-man squad of replacement players. They will serve as potential replacements or call-ups for the eight teams in the league if they have an opening anytime soon. The Team 9 will be based in Dallas, Texas and will conduct practice sessions at Globe Life Park, home of the Dallas Renegades.
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) Fusion returns tonight on BeIN Sports. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:
* Marshall Von Erich vs. MJF
* No Holds Barred Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch
* World Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (champion) vs. Drago
