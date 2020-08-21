wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock Announces That XFL Deal Officially Complete, Tickets On Sale For AEW Live Return, Private Party and FTR Trade Shots Before Dynamite
– The Rock revealed on social media that the sale of the XFL to himself, Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital is now complete.
He wrote: “The deal is official closed and “the keys” to the XFL have been handed over. I humbly accept and promise to put my callouses to hard work building our new brand. Congrats to my partners @DanyGarciaCo & #GerryCardinale and our sharp, hungry team. #XFLOwner #ForTheLoveOfFootball”
The deal is official closed and “the keys” to the XFL have been handed over. I humbly accept and promise to put my callouses to hard work building our new brand. Congrats to my partners @DanyGarciaCo & #GerryCardinale and our sharp, hungry team. #XFLOwner #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/ctwRlewxxA
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 21, 2020
– Tickets for Thursday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the first allowing fans inside since the start of the pandemic, are now on sale.
Limited tickets for the live outdoor Aug. 27 #AEWDynamite are ONSALE NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or https://t.co/xVlLxfDL1f. Physically-distanced tickets start at $30 (+ service fees) in compliance with State/Local Regulations + CDC Guidelines. pic.twitter.com/6BBc5eZCa4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 21, 2020
– Private Party and FTR took shots at each other ahead of their match on Dynamite tomorrow night.
No Fists, Just Flips
TOMORROW we prove just that!#AEWDynamite #SayYEAH pic.twitter.com/BcIm5Kv8Ej
— Private Party (@IsiahKassidy) August 21, 2020
Keep your gymnastics in the middle of the card. We’ll stay AEW’s Top Guys. https://t.co/R3Htv3myCQ
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) August 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Erick Rowan On If He Was Contacted For Wyatt Swamp Fight, Viewing His WWE Experience As Positive
- Bret Hart Recalls WrestleMania 8 Match With Roddy Piper, Blading For The Match, How They Avoided Being Fined
- Asuka on Potentially Bringing in Her Evil Clown Persona to WWE, Being Sad That Kairi Sane Is Gone From WWE
- Chris Jericho Compliments Johnny Gargano for New Nickname, Gargano Responds