Various News: The Rock Announces That XFL Deal Officially Complete, Tickets On Sale For AEW Live Return, Private Party and FTR Trade Shots Before Dynamite

August 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The Rock revealed on social media that the sale of the XFL to himself, Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital is now complete.

He wrote: “The deal is official closed and “the keys” to the XFL have been handed over. I humbly accept and promise to put my callouses to hard work building our new brand. Congrats to my partners @DanyGarciaCo & #GerryCardinale and our sharp, hungry team. #XFLOwner #ForTheLoveOfFootball

– Tickets for Thursday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the first allowing fans inside since the start of the pandemic, are now on sale.

– Private Party and FTR took shots at each other ahead of their match on Dynamite tomorrow night.

