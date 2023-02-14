wrestling / News

Various News: XFL Season Preview, Coaches Roundtable, Alex Abrahantes Unboxes Thundercats Statue

February 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
XFL New Logo 2020 Image Credit: XFL, Redbird Capital

– The latest reboot of the XFL will have a Season Preview airing on Saturday, February 18 on ABC at 2:00 pm EST. ESPN2 will also air a Drive to the XFL Kickoff tomorrow at 4:30 am EST.

– The XFL also released the following coaches roundtable video:

– AEW’s Alex Brahantes released a new video where he unboxes some Iron Studios statues for Thundercats, featuring Lion-O, Jackalman, Slithe, Monkian, Vultureman and Ma-mutt:

