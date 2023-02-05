wrestling / News

Various News: Young Rock Drops In Viewership and Rating, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Street Profits at NHL All Star Weekend

February 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Young Rock - Season 3 Image Credit: Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock was down in viewership from the last new episode that aired two weeks ago. The show had 1.226 million viewers, up from the last episode’s 1.411 million.

The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was 0.2, which is lower than the last episode’s 0.3.

– WWE has released a video looking at highlights from today’s Smackdown Lowdown:

– The Street Profits took part in the NHL All-Star weekend, working as judges in the Breakaway Challenge.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The SmackDown Lowdown, The Street Profits, Young Rock, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading