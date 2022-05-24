wrestling / News
Various News: Young Rock Finale Preview, Private Party PPV Coming in June
– As noted, NBC will air two new episodes tonight for Young Rock as the Season 2 finale. Here’s a preview video for tonight’s show:
– Stonecutter Media has announced the details for a new pay-per-view special for the tag team Private Party. You can check out the full announcement below (h/t PWInsider):
PRIVATE PARTY: BEHIND THE ROPE! IN JUNE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
You know the Private Party tag team as AEW stars! Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen’s “Gin and Juice” finishing move pulps their opponents. You’ve seen them in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see these tag team champs in the early fights that rocketed them into stardom!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to PRIVATE PARTY: BEHIND THE ROPE, be sure to check out JOE GACY: THE MANIAC, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
