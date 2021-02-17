wrestling / News

Various News: Young Rock Gets Over 5 Million Viewers, Impact Wrestling Highlights, Matt Cardona Launches New Podcast

February 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Young Rock

– The series premiere of Young Rock on NBC last night brought in 5,034,000 overnight viewers. It was the third-highest viewership on network television behind an NCIS rerun (5,628,000) and This Is Us (5,589,000). Showbuzz Daily also reports that Young Rock had a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, only behind This Is Us with a 1.1 rating.

– Matt Cardona has officially launched his new podcast, MC! True Long Island Story.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

