Various News: Young Rock Gets Over 5 Million Viewers, Impact Wrestling Highlights, Matt Cardona Launches New Podcast
February 17, 2021
– The series premiere of Young Rock on NBC last night brought in 5,034,000 overnight viewers. It was the third-highest viewership on network television behind an NCIS rerun (5,628,000) and This Is Us (5,589,000). Showbuzz Daily also reports that Young Rock had a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, only behind This Is Us with a 1.1 rating.
– Matt Cardona has officially launched his new podcast, MC! True Long Island Story.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
