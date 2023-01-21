wrestling / News
Various News: Zach Gowen Tweets Photo From SmackDown, Adam Rank References AEW on NFL Total Access
– As noted, Zach Gowen was in attendance at last night’s WWE SmackDown. He also tweeted a photo showing him and his sons together at the event. You can check out the tweet he shared below.
Gowen tweeted, “Didn’t expect my first time back in a WWE ring to be with my oldest boys but it was perfect. Thank you @WWE”
Didn't expect my first time back in a WWE ring to be with my oldest boys but it was perfect.
Thank you @WWE 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LaOFjiA5sY
— Zach Gowen (@ZachGowen) January 21, 2023
– During NFL Total Access, Adam Rank made AEW references for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs playoff game. You can check out that clip below:
LET'S GET HYPED, #DUUUVAL!@adamrank | #JAXvsKC | #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/s5Lwuto7ey
— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) January 21, 2023