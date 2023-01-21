wrestling / News

Various News: Zach Gowen Tweets Photo From SmackDown, Adam Rank References AEW on NFL Total Access

January 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zach Gowen Mr America Hulk Hogan WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– As noted, Zach Gowen was in attendance at last night’s WWE SmackDown. He also tweeted a photo showing him and his sons together at the event. You can check out the tweet he shared below.

Gowen tweeted, “Didn’t expect my first time back in a WWE ring to be with my oldest boys but it was perfect. ⁣Thank you @WWE”

– During NFL Total Access, Adam Rank made AEW references for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs playoff game. You can check out that clip below:

