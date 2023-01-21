– As noted, Zach Gowen was in attendance at last night’s WWE SmackDown. He also tweeted a photo showing him and his sons together at the event. You can check out the tweet he shared below.

Gowen tweeted, “Didn’t expect my first time back in a WWE ring to be with my oldest boys but it was perfect. ⁣Thank you @WWE”

– During NFL Total Access, Adam Rank made AEW references for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs playoff game. You can check out that clip below: