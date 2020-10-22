Various News: Zach Gowen Welcomes Third Son, Calvin Tankman vs. Justin Kyle Set for ICW NHB Vol. 10, WWE Stock Update

– Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen announced the birth of third son, Diego, earlier today on Instagram. You can view his photo and announcement below. Zach Gowen wrote the following:

“Welcome Diego, we’re so glad you’re finally here. You have a house filled with love, 2 big brothers to protect and inspire you, and family all around to support you. You’re a lucky boy but we’re even more lucky to call you our son. #GowenBoyz”

Congratulations to Gowen on the new addition to his family.

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Justin Kyle will face Calvin Tankman at No Holds Barred Vol. 10. The event is scheduled for December 4 & 5 in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can view the announcement here:

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 HOSS FIGHT 👊

JUSTIN KYLE vs

CALVIN TANKMAN Fri-Sat December 4th & 5th – INDIANAPOLIS, IN #NHB9 #NHB10 TICKETS ON SALE NOW – https://t.co/e2un0ZRKR2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TEJw8TCy5h — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) October 22, 2020

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up at $39.15 earlier today. Since that time, the stock has dropped to $38.55 per share, where it sits as of writing this.