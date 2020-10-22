wrestling / News
Various News: Zach Gowen Welcomes Third Son, Calvin Tankman vs. Justin Kyle Set for ICW NHB Vol. 10, WWE Stock Update
– Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen announced the birth of third son, Diego, earlier today on Instagram. You can view his photo and announcement below. Zach Gowen wrote the following:
“Welcome Diego, we’re so glad you’re finally here. You have a house filled with love, 2 big brothers to protect and inspire you, and family all around to support you. You’re a lucky boy but we’re even more lucky to call you our son. #GowenBoyz”
Congratulations to Gowen on the new addition to his family.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CGppVozp9Kz/?utm_source=ig_embed
– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Justin Kyle will face Calvin Tankman at No Holds Barred Vol. 10. The event is scheduled for December 4 & 5 in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can view the announcement here:
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
HOSS FIGHT 👊
JUSTIN KYLE vs
CALVIN TANKMAN
Fri-Sat December 4th & 5th – INDIANAPOLIS, IN #NHB9 #NHB10
TICKETS ON SALE NOW – https://t.co/e2un0ZRKR2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TEJw8TCy5h
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) October 22, 2020
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up at $39.15 earlier today. Since that time, the stock has dropped to $38.55 per share, where it sits as of writing this.
