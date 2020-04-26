wrestling / News
Various News: Zack Ryder Shows Off New Ring Gear, West Virgina Gazette Writes About Bray Wyatt
– Zack Ryder has posted a photo of his new ring gear online, which was inspired by his trainer Mikey Whipwreck.
He wrote: “I originally planned to wear this gear in 2016, but didn’t. It is inspired by my wrestling trainer, @mikeywhipwreck. I had planned to wear it a few more times, but for one reason or another, I didn’t get to wear it. I can’t wait to wrestle again and finally wear this.”
– The West Virginia Gazette has a story on former West Virginia University football star Windham Rotunda, better known today as Bray Wyatt.
