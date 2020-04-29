wrestling / News

Various News: Zack Ryder Teases Return of Internet Title, Titus O’Neil and Jay Lethal Celebrate Birthdays

April 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zack Ryder WWE Main Event

– Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder, aka Matt Cardona, posted a tweet which appears to be teasing the return of his Internet Championship. You can check out the tweet below. He wrote in the caption, “The reigning…defending……#AlwayzReady #NotThere @wildcatbelts”

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil turns 43 years old.
* Former ROH World champion Jay Lethal turns 35 years old.
* Paul Roma turns 60 years old.
* Former WWE Superstar Aksana is 38.

