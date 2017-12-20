Various News: Zack Ryder Upset With Cody Rhodes Over a Tweet?, Larry Zbyszko in a Movie, Free ROH Match

– Zack Ryder apparently was upset with Cody Rhodes over an inaccurate story over a famous photo that CM Punk tweeted out six-years ago, featuring Ryder as the US Champion, Punk as WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan as World Heavyweight Champion, Cody as IC Champion, Beth Phoenix as Divas Champion and Kofi Kingston & Evan Bourne (Matt Sydal) as the tag team champions. Here is the exchange below…

Punk "this is not for Twitter…just for us" …2 seconds after this picture was taken, Ryder put it on Twitter https://t.co/O5aBQz3Gok — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 19, 2017

My story is actually inaccurate. Punk tweeted it. Just now Zack asked me to apologize and then told me to "fuck off" I just prefer the version where Zack did it https://t.co/ccn82OpdS4 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 20, 2017

– Larry Zbyszko has a small role in the movie Dead by Friday, which is now available on Amazon Prime. Zbyszko plays Jessie, one of the mob boss leaders and his name is misspelled in the credits (they spelled it ‘Zybysko’). [Credit wrestlinginc.com]

– Here is a new ROH free match, featuring Sumi Sakai vs. Rain…