Various News: Zelina Vega Hints At Going For Smackdown Women’s Title, Session Moth Martina and Sledge Tell Spooky Stories, New Video From ‘Breezus’

October 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, WWE asked fans about which new challengers they would select for each of Smackdown’s titles. Zelina Vega replied by hinting that she wanted a shot herself.

She wrote: “How great would that #Smackdown Women’s Championship look around my abs.

– The latest edition of ROH Strange is online, with Session Moth Martina and Sledge telling haunted house stories.

– Tyler Breeze has posted a new video as “Breezus”:

