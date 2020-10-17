Various News: Zelina Vega Hints At Going For Smackdown Women’s Title, Session Moth Martina and Sledge Tell Spooky Stories, New Video From ‘Breezus’

– In a post on Twitter, WWE asked fans about which new challengers they would select for each of Smackdown’s titles. Zelina Vega replied by hinting that she wanted a shot herself.

She wrote: “How great would that #Smackdown Women’s Championship look around my abs.”

How great would that #Smackdown Women’s Championship look around my abs 😍 https://t.co/9kHQWIkrWI — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) October 17, 2020

– The latest edition of ROH Strange is online, with Session Moth Martina and Sledge telling haunted house stories.

– Tyler Breeze has posted a new video as “Breezus”: