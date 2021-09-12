wrestling / News
Various News: Zelina Vega Pays Tribute To Her Father, Cary Silkin Writing Book, Tickets Still Available for ROH Death Before Dishonor
– In a post on Twitter, Zelina Vega paid tribute to her father, who was killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
She wrote: “For you, always. No matter what. I love you dad. I hope I make you proud. Also, a massive hug and thank you to all that supported me this week. I love you. No words can truly describe how truly thankful I am for that.”
– Cary Silkin is writing an autobiography about his life in wrestling.
– There are still tickets available for ROH Death Before Dishonor, which you can find here.
