Various News: Zelina Vega Pays Tribute To Her Father, Cary Silkin Writing Book, Tickets Still Available for ROH Death Before Dishonor

Zelina Vega Pays Tribute To Her Father, Cary Silkin Writing Book, Tickets Still Available for ROH Death Before Dishonor

September 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Zelina Vega WWE Thea Trinidad

– In a post on Twitter, Zelina Vega paid tribute to her father, who was killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

She wrote: “For you, always. No matter what. I love you dad. I hope I make you proud. Also, a massive hug and thank you to all that supported me this week. I love you. No words can truly describe how truly thankful I am for that.

– Cary Silkin is writing an autobiography about his life in wrestling.

– There are still tickets available for ROH Death Before Dishonor, which you can find here.

