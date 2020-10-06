wrestling / News
Various News: Zeus vs. Suwama Set for AJPW, GCW Moving Locations for Slab City, WWE Stock Price Update
– All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) has announced that Zeus will face current Triple Crown champion Suwama for the promotion’s upcoming event on October 17. The card will be held at the Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. Here’s the announcement from AJPW:
【三冠ヘビー級選手権試合開催】
《王者》
諏訪魔
🆚
《挑戦者》
2020 Champion Carnival優勝者
ゼウス
「2020 旗揚げ記念シリーズ」
🗓10月17日(土)🕔17:00開始
大阪・エディオンアリーナ大阪・第2競技場
▼詳細▼https://t.co/xpvarKBzCs#ajpw #ajpwtv #wrestling #プロレス pic.twitter.com/kPAYZQ2ELe
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) October 6, 2020
– GCW has announced that the promotion has been forced to change locations for the upcoming Slab City event on October 17. The event will still be held on the same date, but it will now be moved to Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California. Tickets for the event are also being transferred to the new location. You can view the announcement here:
*GCW 10/17 LOCATION CHANGE*
Due to circumstances out of our control, GCW's 10/17 event in Slab City has been moved to a new location on same date:
Oak Canyon Park
5305 E Santiago Canyon Rd
Silverado CA
Slab tickets transferred to new location
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pJZyCKpjam
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 6, 2020
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today at a price of $40.61 per share. As of writing this, the stock price is currently sitting at $40.24.
