Various News: Zeus vs. Suwama Set for AJPW, GCW Moving Locations for Slab City, WWE Stock Price Update

October 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJPW - Suwama vs. Zeus Oct. 17

– All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) has announced that Zeus will face current Triple Crown champion Suwama for the promotion’s upcoming event on October 17. The card will be held at the Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. Here’s the announcement from AJPW:

– GCW has announced that the promotion has been forced to change locations for the upcoming Slab City event on October 17. The event will still be held on the same date, but it will now be moved to Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California. Tickets for the event are also being transferred to the new location. You can view the announcement here:

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today at a price of $40.61 per share. As of writing this, the stock price is currently sitting at $40.24.

