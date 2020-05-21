wrestling / News
Various News: Zoom Party Set For AEW Heels Launch, WWE Stock Update, Top 5 Impact Wrestling Moments
– There will be a Zoom party to introduce AEW Heels on Friday night. The official tweet reads:
“Want to know what’s next for #AEWHeels? Join us this Friday night for a Zoom Party w/ @TheBrandiRhodes and your favorite female stars of AEW for the first introduction to AEW Heels! See the invite below for more details and how to sign up. We’ll see you at the party!”
– WWE stock opened at $45.68 per share this morning.
– Impact Wrestling has released a video looking at the top five moments from this week’s episode.
