Various News: NJPW Announces Next US Show, Vader Speaks Before Open Heart Surgery

– NJPW announced during Sunday night’s Strong Style Evolved that the company would be back in the United States this summer. The company announced that they will be back for G1 Special on July 7th in San Francisco, California.

Our full coverage of tonight’s show is here.

– Bill Apter posted the following interview with Vader, the day before the WWE and WCW alumnus is scheduled to go in for open-heart surgery. Vader speaks with Apter and said that the experience is scary for him, but adds that he knows he has the best team of doctors working on him.

You can see the video below: