Various News: ROH TV Title Matchup Moving Forward, Behind the Scenes of Cain Velasquez Debut in AAA, Top Superstar Instagram Photos Include Sasha Banks and Carmella

– As previously reported, ROH announced last week that the promotion and TV champion Shane Taylor came to terms on a buyout for his contract. Kevin Eck announced in his column that the ROH TV title match will go forward for Friday’s Death Before Dishonor event. Taylor is slated to defend his title against Flip Gordon and Tracy Williams. The match will happen as scheduled.

– UFC released a behind-the-scenes video today showcasing former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez making his wrestling debut at AAA in New York City at the Madison Square Garden. You can check out that video below.

– WWE showcased the top 25 Superstar Instagram photos this week. You can check out some of those images below, including Sasha Banks, Carmella, and Catherine Kelley with Brad Pitt.