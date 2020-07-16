wrestling / News

Various News: Tama Tonga Declares the ‘EVIL Dick Era’ of NJPW, Match Set For Beyond Show

July 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Dominion EVIL Win

– Tama Tonga has a very tongue-in-cheek name for the new era of NJPW following the alliance of EVIL and Dick Togo. As you can see below, Tonga referred to EVIL and Togo joining the Bullet Club as the “Evil Dick” era for the company:

– Beyond Wrestling has announced a six-man tag team match for its July 26 event. Chris Dickinson, Nick Gage, and Tony Deppen will take on Matthew Justice, Mance Warner, and Manders for the show:

Tama Tonga, Jeremy Thomas

