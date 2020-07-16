wrestling / News
Various News: Tama Tonga Declares the ‘EVIL Dick Era’ of NJPW, Match Set For Beyond Show
– Tama Tonga has a very tongue-in-cheek name for the new era of NJPW following the alliance of EVIL and Dick Togo. As you can see below, Tonga referred to EVIL and Togo joining the Bullet Club as the “Evil Dick” era for the company:
🤔Evil + Dick Togo….
.
This could be the… Evil Dick Era ☠️ pic.twitter.com/ny3h9bCrD5
— Tama “The Good Bad Guy” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 15, 2020
– Beyond Wrestling has announced a six-man tag team match for its July 26 event. Chris Dickinson, Nick Gage, and Tony Deppen will take on Matthew Justice, Mance Warner, and Manders for the show:
BREAKING: @DirtyDickinson @thekingnickgage @Tony_Deppen vs. @ThrashJustice @ManceWarner @1called_manders has been signed for #TwoWeeksNotice on 7/26 in Atlantic City!
📺 Stream Live – https://t.co/B881sFI5qw
🎟️ Tickets – https://t.co/sjqwpCC8cK
📩 RSVP – https://t.co/rsoUy9vs0V pic.twitter.com/lhOcvYDhZl
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) July 16, 2020
