Various News: Tessa Blanchard vs. Nick Gage Set for ICW New York, Ric Flair Cancels House of Glory Appearance, Seth Rollins Picks Becky Lynch and Bray Wyatt for a New Stable

– ICW New York has announced that Tessa Blanchard vs. Nick Gage will happen at the upcoming January 4 event. You can check out the announcement on the new Tessa Blanchard matchup below. The match will be a No DQ, No Holds Barred match.

No Rules, NO HOLDS BARRED

– Additionally, Ric Flair has canceled his appearance at the House of Glory Wrestling event on Dec. 7 due “unforeseen circumstances.” You can check out the full announcement below.

– Former WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins answered social media questions when he visited WWE Backstage this week. He was asked who he would form a new version of The Shield with, picking Becky Lynch and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. You can check out that video below.