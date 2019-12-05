wrestling / News
Various News: Tessa Blanchard vs. Nick Gage Set for ICW New York, Ric Flair Cancels House of Glory Appearance, Seth Rollins Picks Becky Lynch and Bray Wyatt for a New Stable
– ICW New York has announced that Tessa Blanchard vs. Nick Gage will happen at the upcoming January 4 event. You can check out the announcement on the new Tessa Blanchard matchup below. The match will be a No DQ, No Holds Barred match.
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
“BLANCHARD CALLS OUT THE KING” – The Slammer
No Submissions, No DQ,
No Rules, NO HOLDS BARRED
⬇️⬇️ Tickets $25 ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9
Watch LIVE on The IWTV app by using code ICWNewYork for 20 days FREE! pic.twitter.com/YROiP00o68
— ICW New York (@ICWNEWYORK) December 5, 2019
– Additionally, Ric Flair has canceled his appearance at the House of Glory Wrestling event on Dec. 7 due “unforeseen circumstances.” You can check out the full announcement below.
– Former WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins answered social media questions when he visited WWE Backstage this week. He was asked who he would form a new version of The Shield with, picking Becky Lynch and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Reveals How Much He & Jerry Lawler Got Paid for Announcing XFL Games, Discusses Announcing For the XFL With Lawler
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Who He’d Like to See Hulk Hogan Face at WrestleMania, If He Thinks a Match Will Happen
- Kofi Kingston Praises Daniel Bryan For Pushing WWE To Put Him In WrestleMania Main Event
- Jim Ross Discusses Jerry Lawler Breaking Paul Heyman’s Jaw On Purpose, Why They Didn’t Get Along